Miss Brundidge crowned

Cathy Stockstill was crowned Miss Brundidge and Abigail Leatherwood won the title of Little Miss Brundidge at the Miss & Little Miss Brundidge Pageant Saturday at the Pike County High School Fine Arts Building.

The Brundidge Business Association hosted the Miss and Little Miss Brundidge Pageant with more than 30 contestants vying for titles in age categories ranging from 2 to 21.

Brian McDaniels, BBA president, congratulated the winners in the different age categories and thanked the judges for doing an unenviable job.

“I would not have wanted to have their jobs tonight,” McDaniels said. “Every contestant in every age category was a winner. We thank them all for their participation and congratulate them all.”

Titles were awarded in each age division. Miss titles were presented to: Tiny Miss Caroline Cobble, Future Little Miss Kaleigh Elizabeth Givens, Petite Miss Madelyn Gregory, Junior Miss Graelyn Sanders; Pre-Teen Miss Addison Lee Hatcher, Teen Miss Aurora Skyler Tipp, Little Miss Abigail Leatherwood and Miss Brundidge, Cathy Stockstill. Little Miss and Miss Brundidge will represent the City of Brundidge at the National Peanut Festival in Dothan in November.

McDaniels said he was overwhelmed by the response from the contestants and the support of the community.

“Not having the pageant for two years due to coronavirus concerns, the BBA membership was not sure what the response would be,” McDaniels said. “We were all pleased and are so appreciative of the community support all around.”

He had special thanks for pageant coordinator Laterah Baxter.

“Laterah did an absolutely outstanding job of organizing and coordinating the pageant from start to finish,” he said. “She worked extremely hard putting it all together. A job very well done. Robin Stinson worked right along with Laterah. We thank Robin and all of those who helped make the 2022 Miss and Little Miss Brundidge Pageant a success.”