Bible reading marathon continues

The 2022 Bible Reading Marathon began under a cloudy sky at 4 p.m. Sunday on the square in downtown Troy. However, when the music began, the clouds drifted and set the stage for a perfect late afternoon event.

For two years, the annual Bible Reading Marathon was silenced on the square in downtown Troy due to coronavirus concerns. However, Ken Baggett, Salem-Troy Baptist Association director of missions, said the public reading of God’s word is most important.

“We need prayer for our community, our state, our country and our world,” Baggett said. “We need to hear God’s Word and read so that all can hear.”

The 2022 Bible Reading Marathon began at 4 p.m. with music by Lenny Trawick and Amanda Trawick, The Sheppard Family, Austin Green, congregational singing and The Southside Baptist Church Choir.

All those in attendance were invited to divide into four prayer groups and go about the City of Troy in prayer for local governments, for churches, for businesses and for all people.

“We are in need of wisdom, now more than ever,” the Rev. Henry Reynolds, said. “We are living in a scary world. We must pray for the change we need. Let us go forth in prayer.”

As the prayer walked concluded, Linda Adams, Salem-Troy Baptist Association, began the 2022 Bible Reading Marathon with Genesis 1:1: In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth. The Bible Reading will continue through Revelation 22:21: The grace of our Lord, Jesus Christ, be with you all. Amen.

The Bible Reading Marathon will continue from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. through Wednesday and until noon on Thursday, the National Day of Prayer. At that time, there will be a prayer service at the Gazebo. Everyone is invited to come and pray for our extended community, our state, our country and our world, Baggett said.