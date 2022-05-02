ALEA investigating Dale County officer-involved shooting

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Dale County, according to a statement released by ALEA on May 2.

According to the statement, Dale County Sheriff’s Office requested the investigation, which will be carried out by special agents with the ALEA State Bureau of Investigation.

The officer-involved shooting occurred on Monday, May 2, at approximately 4:55 p.m. when Samuel Ed Farnman, 44, of Ozark, was fatally injured in a incident involving deputies with the Dale County Sheriff’s Office. In the release, Farnam was listed as a “suspect” in an unidentified investigation. No officers were injured in the incident.

Once completed, ALEA will turn over its findings to the Dale County District Attorney’s Office.