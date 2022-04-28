Troy football players enter the transfer portal

Following the end of spring practices, four Troy Trojans football players have officially entered the transfer portal.

Those players include offensive lineman Ivan Shultz, receivers Ollie Finch and Kyran Griffin and punter Anthony Frederique. Shultz is a Mobile native that signed with Troy in 2021 but did not play as a freshman. Following his decision to enter the transfer portal, Shultz announced almost immediately that he had already received an offer from Independence Community College. Frederique is a Tampa, Fla. native that signed with Troy in 2020 but had not yet played for the Trojans.

Griffin is a New Orleans, LA native that transferred to Troy in 2021 after playing for Palomar College at the JUCO level. He caught two passes for 25 yards last season. Finch played at Etowah High School in Attalla before signing with Troy in 2021. He did not play as a freshman.

Those four players mark a total of seven players that have departed Troy since the beginning of spring camp. Earlier in April, linebacker Brooks Weeks, quarterback Kyle Toole and defensive lineman Cam Williams also entered the transfer portal. Cornerback Devan Barrett entered the transfer portal in February.