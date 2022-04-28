Pike Lib baseball sweeps Clarke Prep in state playoffs

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots swept the Clarke Prep Gators in the second round of the AISA Class AAA State Baseball Tournament on Thursday.

Pike received a bye in the first round due to being the No. 1 seed, while Clarke Prep bested Russell Christian Academy in the first round.

Pike thrashed Clarke Prep in the first game at home of round two by a score of 12-0. Pike scored 10 runs in the first inning, including a three-run home run from senior Drew Nelson. Skylar Kidd went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Patriots with two RBIs and a run, while J. Jordan went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs. Press Jefcoat pitched all three innings before the game was called and struck out four batters, while giving up just two hits and no runs.

The second game was much of the same with Pike dominating from start to finish and taking a 15-0 shutout win. Cason Eubanks went 4-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and four runs. Nelson went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and Jefcoat went 2-for-3 with two runs. Darryl Lee also went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and a run. Arden Wiser also scored two runs.

Nelson pitched a shutout, striking out 10 batters and giving up just one hit in five innings on the mound.