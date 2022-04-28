PCHS FBLA placed 2nd in state competition

By Jaine Treadwell

Contributed Photo Five Pike County High School students attended the Alabama FBLA State Conference and Competition in Mobile April 19-21. Pictured from left, Keiara Rodgers, Kayla Perez- Hernandez, Na’Kayla Pugh, Chloe Johnson, and Jamori Arnold.

A group of five Pike County High School Business and Finance Academy students attended Alabama’s Future Business Leaders of America Conference and Competition in Mobile, April 19-22.

Sherri Evans, PCHS Business and Finance Academy FBLA advisor, said three of those students, Jamori Arnold, Na’Kayla Pugh, and Chloe Johnson, placed second in the state as a group in Business Ethics.

“These three students have been invited to attend the FBLA NATIONAL Leadership Conference and Competition in Chicago in July,” Evans said.

The Business Ethics Group competition with the ethics initiative was developed by the Daniels Fund and MBA Research,

“The event included an objective test, case study topic, submission of one-page executive summary, and presentation to judges,” Evans said.

She congratulated Arnold, Pugh, Johnson, Keiara Rodgers and Kayla Perez as outstanding representatives of PCHS and as competitors in Alabama’s Future Business Leaders of America Conference.

Evans said funds are being raised for the students to attend the FBLA National Leadership Conference and Competition in Chicago.

