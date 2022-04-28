Miss & Little Miss Brundidge Pageant Saturday

After two years waiting in the wings, the Miss and Little Miss Brundidge Pageant is back with 30 contestants ranging in age from three to 21 years.

The pageant is sponsored annually by the Brundidge Business Association.

Pageant director Laterah Baxter, said the BBA membership is excited to, once again, provide the opportunity for young girls and women to participate in the Miss and Little Miss Brundidge Pageant and to have the chance to represent the City of Brundidge at the National Peanut Festival in Dothan.

The Miss and Little Miss Brundidge Pageants will be held Saturday at the Pike County High School Fine Arts Building.

Baxter said the pageant for contestants in the Tiny Miss, Future Little Miss, Petite Miss and Junior Miss divisions will begin at 2 p.m.

At 6 p.m., the Pre-Teen Miss, Teen Miss, Little Miss and Miss divisions will take center stage.”

“We have 30 young ladies ranging in age from 3 years to 21 years participating,” Baxter said. “We invite everyone to come out and support all the contestants as they participate in the 2022 Miss and Little Miss Brundidge Pageant.”

Admission to the Miss and Little Miss Brundidge pageants is $5.

The Pike County Fine Arts Building is located on the campus of Pike County High School on South Main Street in downtown Brundidge.