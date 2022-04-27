President Joe Biden coming to Troy

Published 2:19 pm Wednesday, April 27, 2022

By Staff Reports

U.S. President Joe Biden will be visiting Lockheed Martin’s Troy plant on May 3.

The White House announced today Biden’s intention to visit the Alabama weapons manufacturer, which produces weapons like the Javelin anti-tank missiles the American military has been arming Ukraine with during its ongoing war with Russia.

This will be Biden’s first trip to Alabama as president. Lockheed Martin’s Troy plant assembles Javelin missiles, which have played an important part of Ukraine’s defense against Russia.

