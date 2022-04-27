Lady Trojans win on Senior Night in dramatic fashion

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans captured a 5-4 win over the Ariton Lady Purple Cats on Senior Night on Tuesday.

Ariton led for almost the entirety of the game with CHHS trailing 4-2 going into the bottom of the seventh and final inning. Then, Molly Garrett drilled a home run over right field that also drove home Madison Allen to tie the score. Two batters later, Heather Maxwell faced two outs and hit a ground ball single before Jada Jones then scored the game-winning run on a walk-off error.

Garrett, Maxwell, McKenzie Cain, Dakota Berry, Allen, Garrett, Hannah Sparrow and Jones each had one hit on the afternoon. Garrett also had the homer, two RBIs and one run. Allen and Jones had one stolen base each.

Stella Gilbreath pitched all seven innings and struck out four batters, while giving up seven hits and four runs.

For Ariton, Reese Peters went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI. Kyadee Phillips also scored two runs. Paige Logan pitched two innings and retired one batter, while giving up two hits and one earned run. Beth Dixon also pitched three innings and struck out a batter, while giving up two hits.