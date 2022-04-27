2022 Bible Reading Marathon begins Sunday

The 2022 Pike County Bible Reading Marathon will begin Sunday afternoon on the square in downtown Troy.

The Bible Reading Marathon is hosted each year by the Salem-Troy Baptist Association.

Association Director of Missions Ken Baggett said the Bible Reading Marathon is a non-denominational opportunity to provide a public platform for the reading of God’s Word.

The Bible Reading Marathon will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday with music on Troy’s downtown square.

“Everyone is invited to come and enjoy the music,” said Linda Adams, Association administrator. “Special music will be by Tim and Katy Dowdy, Amanda and Lenny Trawick and Austin Green. We will also have congregational singing.”

The music program will conclude at 5:40 p.m. and everyone will be invited to participate in the Prayer Walk around the square and ask for God’s guidance and blessings for the local community, our state, our nation and our world, Adams said.

The Bible Reading Marathon will begin at 9 a.m. Monday in the Gazebo and conclude on the square at noon on Thursday, the National Day of Prayer.

Adams said the times for the Bible Reading Marathon this year will be from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and until noon on Thursday.

“In years past, we have been blessed to read the Bible beginning with Genesis 1:1 and ending with Revelation 22:21,” Adams said. “But we are not reading continuously this year, Sunday until Thursday noon. However, our hopes are to be able to read God’s Word in its entirety.”

Readers are needed for all times and all days. Time blocks are 15 minutes.

Adams said individuals and families will often read for several time blocks. Churches and other groups often take larger blocks of time.

“We invite everyone to come and read God’s Word,” Adams said. “We read believing and knowing that His Word will not come back to us void.”

The number for readers to call is 334-566-1538.