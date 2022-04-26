Servesafe food safety certification class offered

A ServeSafe Food Safety Certification class will be available at the Pike County Extension Office in Troy on May 17 and 18.

The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation’s ServSafe program provides the training resources to help keep food safety as an essential ingredient in every meal. The ServSafe® Food Safety Certification program offers the restaurant and foodservice industry an up-to-date, comprehensive food safety training and certification program. This course is a nationally recognized food sanitation certification training program developed by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF). Designed for foodservice managers, it educates participants on food hazards and appropriate food handling practices. This course is recognized by the Conference for Food Protection (CFP) and has been verified to meet CFP standards by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). This program is accepted by local, state and federal health departments.

In 2010, all foodservice establishments were mandated by Alabama state law to have a manager on duty at all times who has completed and passed the ServSafe course. If not, 5 points will be deducted from your overall score and after 90 days at the health department can close your operation if you are not in compliance.

A ServSafe class is being offered on May 17th & 18th at the Pike County Extension Office, located at 306 South Three Notch Street in Troy. The class will begin at 10:00 am each day. Anyone interested may contact Bridgette Brannon, Regional Extension Agent, at: 334-714-1248 or call the Covington County Extension Office at 334-222-1125. If you have access to register online you can go to www.aces.edu/go/ServSafe. The cost of the training is $140 or for recertification the cost is $80. You can also pay by check or money order. If you pay by check or money order, please make check payable to ACES and send to: ACES, Attention: Bridgette Brannon, P.O. Box 519, Andalusia, AL 36420. Cost includes all materials and test for certification.