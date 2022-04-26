Prescription drug take back event Wednesday at Sportsplex

Pike County’s Prescription Drug Take Back Event will be held (today) Wednesday, April 27 from 10am-2pm at the Troy Sportsplex. The event is hosted by the City of Troy, Troy Regional Medical Center, Pike County Chamber of Commerce, Pike County Extension Office, and the Troy Police Department.

Abby Peters, Pike County Extension coordinator, said Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

“This day also helps keep unused prescription drugs out of the wrong hands,” Peters said. “When this happens, it is dangerous and often tragic. Drug Take Back Day encourages citizens to clean out their medicine cabinets and turn in unused prescription medication. These medications are then disposed of safely and the entire process is anonymous.”

If anyone misses Pike County’s Prescription Drug Take Back Event on April 27, there is a Prescription Drug Disposable Box located at the Troy Police Department.