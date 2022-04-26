Pike Lib golf captures state championship

Published 2:14 pm Tuesday, April 26, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

The Pike Liberal Arts golf team won the AISA State Championship on Tuesday in Auburn. (Submitted photo)

Pike Liberal Arts will add yet another state championship trophy to their collection as the Pike golf team captured the AISA State Championship on Tuesday.

Over the two-day state competition in Auburn, Pike finished with a total score of 592, ahead of runner-up Tuscaloosa Academy’s 611. In the male individual division, Jackson Cleveland finished in fourth place shooting 145, just five strokes behind the state champion William Beeker of Tuscaloosa Academy. Jace Calhoun also finished tied for fifth place shooting 148 and Peyton Jacobs finished in eighth place with a score of 151 giving Pike three golfers in the Top 10.

Over on the girls side, a pair of Lady Patriots finished in the top two. Addy Meadows earned the female individual state championship with a score of 158, while teammate Molly Jordan finished state runner-up with a score of 185.

The state championship win also adds another trophy to head coach Gene Allen’s list of championships. Allen also won an AHSAA Class 5A State Football Championship during his coaching career at Greenville.

