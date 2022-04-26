Obituaries, Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Sallie Ann Welsch

Sallie Ann Welsch, age 60, a resident of Ozark, died Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Dale Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 2 pm from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Brundidge with the Rev. Jonathan Barron officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 1 pm until 2 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Brundidge.

She is survived by her husband: Ken Welsch; children: Brittany Williamson (Judd), Myron Davis (Angel); grandchildren: Elijah Cupples, Adam Davis, Lacie Cupples, Gabriel Davis; siblings: Janet Barron, Billy Davis (Melba), Sue Flowers (William); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family. She is preceded in death by her parents: LW and Beulah Davis; sister: Betty Corley; and nephew: Adam Davis.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She loved her family and she treasured every moment she could spend with them. Perhaps, above all she loved her dogs. She was loved by so many and will be missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, Humane Society of Pike County, or Humble Heart Kids.