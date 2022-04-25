Troy basketball inks Coastal Carolina transfer

The Troy Trojans women’s basketball team landed a big time transfer this weekend as Coastal Carolina’s Janeen Camp signed with the school.

Camp comes to Troy after spending the past two seasons at Coastal Carolina where she averaged seven points and seven rebounds this past season. Camp is a big signing for Troy, literally, as the 6-foot-5-inch center brings the Trojans some much needed size inside. Camp totaled 56 career blocks – including 49 this past season – at Coastal Carolina.

“Janeen brings a dimension to our roster that my staff and I haven’t had before at Troy,” Troy coach Chanda Rigby said. “Adding a true back-to-the-basket big will offer us a paint presence that will raise the ceiling on what we can accomplish.”

Prior to coming to Coastal Carolina, the Virginia native was a star player for Towson. She was named to the Colonial Athletic Association All-Rookie Team as a freshman, averaging six points and five rebounds coming off the bench. She earned a team-leading 52 blocks, seventh in single-season school history, despite starting just one game.