The Animal Kingdom: On Common Ground

The participants of Common Ground in Troy took an active part in TroyFest 2022 with the presentation of Mr. Sniff’s School of the Arts at the Johnson Center for the Arts on Saturday.

Clint Free, executive director, said the short play featured a cast of characters that were familiar and fun and provided the “players” with the opportunity to learn more about the animal kingdom, about theater and also to learn through “action.”

“In this world, the sights to see and things to discover are endless,” Free said. “Above in the sky and below on the earth, there are creations that are all unique in their own way.”

The storyline for the play was that, at the chosen time, young animals from all around the world were sent from their lands to go study and learn at an art school in the animal kingdom.

“During their first day’s visit, Mr. Sniff, the shepherd, explained how paintings teach us about the art all around us in everyday life,” Free said. “A bear, a tiger, a mouse and other wild animal friends learned about the animals around the world, where they live and how they live.”