Pike Lib hosts 3-D Archery Tournament

Pike Liberal Arts hosted the Patriot 3-D Archery Tournament this weekend as a fundraiser for the Pike Archery program.

In total, 43 archers came out to compete in the tournament and the program raised $780 in tournament fees and donations. Of the 43 archers, 16 were girls and 27 were boys. Troy Elementary School also helped out with the tournament by loaning 3-D targets to be used.

In the girls 4-5 grade group, Pike’s Bailey Wooten took first place with 167 points, while Pike’s Reagan Chandler finished in second place and Addison Copeland came in third place.

In the girls 6-8 grade group, Pike’s Emma Faircloth took the gold with 156 points, while Carley Henderson came in second place and Ivey Flody came in third place.

Charles Henderson’s Hope Challancin captured the gold in the girls high school division and was the tournament’s top female shooter with a score of 197. Charles Henderson’s Jordan Ogleclark came in second place, as well.

In the boys 2-3 grade division, Pike’s Zane Brookins took first place with a score of 110, while Brody Golden came in second place. In boys 4-5 grade, Pike’s Stinson Paul earned the top spot and was the tournament’s top male shooter with 205 points. Nathan Jefcoat and Carter Goolsby finished tied for second place with 186 points.

In the boys middle school division, Charles Henderson’s Khalil Gray finished in first place with 162 points, while Pike’s Sean Alexander came in second place and Christian Cobb finished in third place.

In the men’s open division, Jeremy Matthews took first place with a score of 126, while John Smothers came in second place and Todd Copeland finished in third place. Pike Archery coach Forrest Lee earned a score of 194 points as a non-tournament competitor.