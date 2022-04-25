Dawn Prietz wins best of show for her pottery

TroyFest 2022 was, by all accounts, was a great success and laid a strong foundation for TroyFest 2023 and moving forward.

The premier arts and crafts festival featured 91 exhibitors, one who travel 1,700 miles to participate. To a one, the exhibitors gave TroyFest 2022 a thumbs-up.

TroyFest Committee Chairs, Rob and Morgan Drinkard, said TroyFest was a great success due to the commitment of the TroyFest committee, the support of the City of Troy, the county-wide community and the outstanding artists, crafters and vendors who participated.

On behalf of the TroyFest committee, the Drinkards expressed appreciation to everyone who contributed in every way to the success of the show.

The participating artists gathered on Saturday night to enjoy a shared meal and for the TroyFest 2022 awards presentation.

The Best of Show Award was presented to Dawn Prietz, pottery, River Run Pottery. For the prestigious award Prietz received a $1,000 cash prize and the opportunity for a one-person art show at the Johnson Center for the Arts. The tentative date for the show is August 2022.

The Corley C. Chapman First Place Fine Arts Award was awarded to Donna Tucker, Art of Donna Tucker, painting. Tucker received a $500 prize for the Fine Arts award.

Chuck Shumaker, Woodchuck Creations, won the 1st Place Craft Award in the amount of $500.

The Jean Lake Folk Art Award was presented to Katherine Michael, Katherine Michael Art, in the amount $500.

Merit Awards of $125 each were presented to Ed Lane, painting; Tony Mitchell, pottery; Valerie Lamott, jewelry; Glenn Wills, photography; Jessica Nunno, graphics and drawing; Jody Zeigler, sculpture; Debbie Hoover, functional traditional crafts; Michael Mummert, decorative traditional crafts; Scott McQueen, folk art; Farmer’s Market, Chad and Kendra Wester, Boll

Weevil Soap Co. and Most Creative Use of Material, Michelle McLendon, The Purple Onion Books.

The Demonstrating Artists award went to Heather Miller in the amount of $175.

Constance Smith received the Freshman Exhibitor award of $100.

David Barber DB Realty Rocks received the recognition for having driven the longest distance to TroyFest 2022. Barber logged 1,700 miles from Montana to Alabama.