Ariton baseball advances to second round of playoffs

The Ariton Purple Cats knocked off Thorsby High School in the opening round of the Class 2A State Baseball Playoffs on Friday, sweeping a doubleheader.

Ariton dominated the first game, winning 13-1, as Caden Collier was on fire at the plate going 4-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and three runs. Lawson Leger also went 3-for-5 with a run. Paxton Steed pitched all six innings and retired six batters, while giving up five hits and one earned run.

In game two, the Purple Cats survived to win a 2-0 win in a defensive slugfest. The game remained scoreless until Hughes Hammock hit a line drive single into right field that drove Phenix Griffin home. Landon Tyler then scored on a passed ball and those two runs was all Ariton needed.

Griffin pitched six innings and mowed down eight batters, while giving up two hits. Coleman Bragg pitched one inning and struck out one batter, while giving up no hits. Bragg and Griffin combined to earn the shutout.

Ariton will host Ranburne in the second round of the playoffs this Friday for a doubleheader. If the series is tied at the end of the doubleheader, the two sides will meet for a decided third game on April 30.

The Ariton Lady Purple Cats also picked up a tight win on Friday by a score of 3-2 in extra innings. Reagan Tomlin hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning that drove Reese Peters home for the wining run.

Tomlin went 3-for-5 at the plate in the win with two RBIs, while Paige Logan pitched all nine innings in the circle. She struck out four batters and gave up six hits with just two earned runs.