BPD searching for armed robber

The Brundidge Police Department is searching for an armed robber.

According to Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green, a male suspect wearing a blue shirt, blue pants and a mask entered a business in the 7000 block of U.S. Highway 231 on Thursday morning around 1:30-1:45 a.m. Green said the suspect went to the counter and pointed a black gun at the cashier and demanded money. Green said the man stepped behind the counter and took money from the register.

Green said the man then escorted the cashier to the storeroom where the man took additional cash from the safe. Green said the man also took a carton of Newport cigarettes and a roll of quarters and then left on foot.

Green said anyone with information should call the Brundidge Police Department at 334-735-3333.