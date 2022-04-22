TB&T Athletes of the Week (April 15-April 20)

FEMALE

Stella Gilbreath, Charles Henderson Lady Trojans

Gilbreath was brilliant for CHHS this week, both at the plate and in the circle. In six games, Gilbreath went 16-for-19 at the plate with two home runs, three doubles, two triples, 14 RBIs and five runs scored. She also pitched a total of 15 innings with 20 strikeouts, while giving up just five hits and one earned run. That includes three straight games without giving up an earned run.

MALE

Drew Nelson, Pike Liberal Arts Patriots

Nelson hit the mound just once this week but it was enough for the future Auburn Tiger to strikeout a career-high 18 batters in six innings. He also threw a no-hitter and a shutout. At the plate, Nelson was nearly perfect. He went 5-for-6 in two games this week with two doubles, a triple, five RBIs and three runs for the Patriots.