TB&T Athletes of the Week (April 15-April 20)

Published 12:25 pm Friday, April 22, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

FEMALE

Stella Gilbreath, Charles Henderson Lady Trojans

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Gilbreath was brilliant for CHHS this week, both at the plate and in the circle. In six games, Gilbreath went 16-for-19 at the plate with two home runs, three doubles, two triples, 14 RBIs and five runs scored. She also pitched a total of 15 innings with 20 strikeouts, while giving up just five hits and one earned run. That includes three straight games without giving up an earned run.

 

 

MALE

Drew Nelson, Pike Liberal Arts Patriots

Nelson hit the mound just once this week but it was enough for the future Auburn Tiger to strikeout a career-high 18 batters in six innings. He also threw a no-hitter and a shutout. At the plate, Nelson was nearly perfect. He went 5-for-6 in two games this week with two doubles, a triple, five RBIs and three runs for the Patriots.

 

More TB&T Athletes of the Week

TB&T Athletes of the Week (April 8-April 14)

TB&T Athlete of the Week (April 1-April 7)

TB&T Athlete of the Week (March 25-March 31)

Pennington, Wilkes named TB&T Athletes of the Month

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you wear a mask when you are out in public or around people not in your household?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events