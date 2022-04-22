Sarah Madison Davis awarded TAC’s Jean Lake Scholarship

Sarah Madison Davis, a senior at Charles Henderson High School, has been named the recipient of the Troy Arts Council’s 2022 Jean Lake Scholarship. The award is in the amount of $1,000.

The annual TAC scholarship honors Troy artist Jean Lake, who was a pioneer in the folk arts.

Bill Hopper, TAC president, expressed congratulations to Davis.

“I know Jean Lake would have been so delighted that you and your artwork were selected as this year’s scholarship winner,” Hopper said.

Congratulations were also in order from Pam Smith, TAC member, and CHHS art teacher, Charlotte Walden.

“Sarah Madison is so deserving of this art award,” Walden said. “She is very talented and an outstanding art student. What is so impressive about Sarah Madison’s artwork is the versatility. Her artwork includes different techniques and styles.”

Davis’ exhibit in the TroyFest Student Art Show is reflective of Walden’s comments.

Smith, a retired CHHS art teacher and artist, agreed that Davis’ work is unique among many art students.

“It demonstrates her ability in both realistic and abstract art,” Smith said.

Walden agreed.

“Many students will choose either realistic or abstract art,” she said. “Few will try abstract because it is more difficult when visions are not there. A student may look at a telephone and draw or paint it, but, can’t recreate it as abstract art. Sarah Madison can do both.”

Sarah Madison expressed appreciation to the Troy Arts Council for the scholarship.

The scholarship funds, she said, will be very useful and the confidence shown in her was rewarding.

“My plans after graduation are to go to Auburn University and work toward a career in apparel merchandising,” the scholarship recipient said, adding that college is where she will begin her journey into the real world. “But, I don’t know where I will end up,” she added with a smile.