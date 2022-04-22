Charles Henderson earns the gold at Troy Invitational

The Charles Henderson High School track and field team hosted the third Troy Invitational meet of the season on April 15 with schools from all over the state competing on the campus of Troy University.

In the end, Charles Henderson’s boys and girls teams finished first overall. The boys scored 165 points, almost 100 points more than second place Stanhope Elmore. The girls scored 114 points with Stanhope Elmore also coming in second place. Other schools that competed include Benjamin Russell, Carver-Montgomery, Luverne, Selma, Park Crossing, Calhoun, Greenville, Tallassee, Abbeville, Notasulga, Highland Home and Billingsley.

Charles Henderson’s Corey Robinson took third place in the boys 100-meter dash and Sequan Fagg came in sixth place. Robinson also earned runner-up in the boys 200-meter dash with Fagg coming in fourth place. Robinson captured the gold in the boys 400-meter dash, as well.

Trojan Kameron Stallworth finished in fourth place in the boys 800-meter run and Corey Johnson came in fourth place in the boys 1600-meter run. Johnson also finished runner-up in the boys 3200-meter run.

In the boys 110-meter hurdles, Jabari Hampton finished in first place and CL Siler came in third place, while Hampton also took first place in the boys 300-meter hurdles with Siler coming in second place.

The boys team also took second place in the 4×100-meter team relay and first place in the boys 4×400-meter team relay. Cody Youngblood captured the gold in the boys high jump with Trent Ware coming in second place, while Zach Coleman finished runner-up in the boys triple jump. Jordan Tolbert earned the silver in the boys discus throw. Brandon Givens earned first place in the boys shot put with Tolbert coming in second place.

For the girls, Jimelia Woods earned the gold in the 100-meter dash with Payton Ousley coming in second place. Woods also finished in first place in the girls 200-meter dash with Ousley coming in second place and Makyala Green coming in third place. Green then captured the gold in the girls 400-meter dash. The girls team captured first place in both the 4×100-meter team relay and the 4×400-meter team relay.

Green earned gold in the girls high jump and Woods captured the gold in the girls long jump. Janijah Neal finished in fourth place in the girls discus throw and Jordyn Scott took seventh in the girls javelin toss. Reghan Boswell earned the silver in the girls shot put.