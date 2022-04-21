JCA hosts 3 generations of artists

In conjunction with TroyFest 2022, the Johnson Center for the Arts will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday at 300 East Walnut Street. All festival goers are invited to make the JCA a TroyFest destination.

“The Johnson Center has two outstanding exhibitions that are not to be missed,” said Brenda Campbell, JCA director.

The JCA upper gallery features “Layering: The Quilt and Three Generations of Artful Women.” In the lower gallery, hangs the 2022 TroyFest Student Art Show, sponsored by Lawrence Hardware in Troy.

“Layering” is an exhibition of the work of three generations, the grandmother, Anne Strand; the daughter, AC Reeves; and Anne Smith Reeves, the granddaughter.

An artists’ reception will honor the three generations of artists from 2 until 4 p.m. Saturday at the Johnson Center. The reception will feature an art talk by the artists around 2:30 p.m. Everyone is invited.

“Anne Strand creates her art with abandoned quilts,” Campbell said. “The art she creates with the worn material and even the holes in the quilt is amazing. The artwork of her daughter, AC Reeves tells the history of structures using a negative process that depicts the buildings in a unique way.”

The grandmother and daughter operate Bridge Tenders Gallery in Selma.

Campbell said the granddaughter Anne Smith Reeves, is a professional artist who creates fun and funky art.

All three create “must-see” art,” the JCA director said.

The lower gallery of the Johnson Center features the artwork of students in schools throughout Pike County. More than 200 works of art are displayed in the TroyFest Student Art Show along with the ribbons received.

Pam Smith, show organizer, said students in grade K-12 participated in the show in a variety of categories including painting, drawing, sculpture, photographs, printmaking and mixed media.

Ribbons have been award in the categories, including Best of Show, in each age division and category.

“The student artwork is not to be missed,” Campbell said. “There seems to be no limit to their imaginations and their creativity. It is evident they enjoy art and sharing it. We invite everyone to come and support our young Pike County artists.”