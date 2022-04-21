Festival food a tasty hallmark of TroyFest

TroyFest is a premier arts festival and it’s also well-known for its smorgasbord of festival foods.

And, if boasting were allowed around the square in downtown Troy, then Willie B. Williams, Troy Tourism assistant, would be applauded for the 22 choices of food vendors for TroyFest 2022 on Saturday and Sunday.

“We’ve got a great lineup of vendors for our TroyFest Food Court located on Market and Elm streets just off the square,” Williams said. “The food court will be open during TroyFest hours, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.”

Williams said Bayou Billy’s Sweet Tea is popular no matter the weather and, if it’s hot, the line will stretch around the square.

Wilsons 5 Café features hot wings, Polish, sausage, catfish and ribs and Catering Queens on Wheels “counters” with steak ‘n chicken, pork fries and Polish sausage with a twist. Ric’s Tacos are worth the wait.

“Wilson Kettle Corn is “pop-pop-pop”-ular place,” Williams said. “Those who like flavored popcorn will have their choice of caramel, sweet and salty, caramel and apple or just plain popcorn.”

And that’s just a sampling of what’s on the TroyFest 2022 menu for Saturday and Sunday.

Those who leave TroyFest hungry will do so because they wanted to leave hungry, Williams said. Meat lovers will have enjoyed their choices of BBQ beef and pork sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs, cheeseburgers, chicken, briskets, hot wings, catfish and ribs. Those with a sweet tooth or two will have enjoyed ice cream, Popsicles, shaved ice, lemonade, cotton candy, deep fried Oreos, funnel cakes, brownies, cupcakes, cakes and pies.

“There’s no way to mention every good thing there will be to enjoy at TroyFest,” Williams said. “The food is the flavor of the festival and we encourage festival goers to shop and drop only long enough to visit the TroyFest Food Court.”