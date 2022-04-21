Entertainment plentiful at 2022 TroyFest

Published 6:55 pm Thursday, April 21, 2022

By Jaine Treadwell

Jaine Treadwell | The Messenger “In this word, the sights to see and things to discover are endless. Above in the sky and below on the earth, there is a creation that is all unique in their own way.” At 11:45 a.m. Saturday at the Johnson Center for the Arts, Common Ground Troy will present a short production by Mr. Sniff’s School of the Arts. Everyone is invited to meet the “students,” Ted the Tiger, Perry the Parrot, Buff the Bison, Po the Polar Bear, Dre the Bearded Dragon and all their friends.

The entertainment for TroyFest 2022 is second to none.

Opening at 9:30 Saturday morning will be a Karate Expo with Trojan Mojukai.

The Colley Line Dancers will follow at 10:30 a.m. and the Pike County High School Jazz Band at 11 a.m.

The Voltage Dance Academy will take the stage at noon with the Bethel Mass Choir at 1 p.m. and the Troy University Community Band at 3 p.m.

On Sunday, the Southern Baton Company will open the afternoon’s entertainment at 1 p.m.

SheBANG!! will follow at 1:30 p.m. and the First Baptist Church Celebration Choir will close out the TroyFest 2022 entertainment at 2:30 p.m.

All performances will be on the Cspire + Troy Cable Entertainment Stage.

