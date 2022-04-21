Entertainment plentiful at 2022 TroyFest

The entertainment for TroyFest 2022 is second to none.

Opening at 9:30 Saturday morning will be a Karate Expo with Trojan Mojukai.

The Colley Line Dancers will follow at 10:30 a.m. and the Pike County High School Jazz Band at 11 a.m.

The Voltage Dance Academy will take the stage at noon with the Bethel Mass Choir at 1 p.m. and the Troy University Community Band at 3 p.m.

On Sunday, the Southern Baton Company will open the afternoon’s entertainment at 1 p.m.

SheBANG!! will follow at 1:30 p.m. and the First Baptist Church Celebration Choir will close out the TroyFest 2022 entertainment at 2:30 p.m.

All performances will be on the Cspire + Troy Cable Entertainment Stage.