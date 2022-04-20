PCBOE holds April meeting

The Pike County Board of Education met Monday night and took care of housekeeping and new business that included an update of the Pike County High School Athletic Complex.

The board awarded an extension of the contract for milk to Borden Dairy for one year and the extension of contract for cell phone services to Verizon Wireless for one year.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Bazzell’s recommendation to award the roofing bid to Old South Roofing was approved by the board. Bazzell also recommended an alternate should funds become available.

The board approved the superintendent’s recommendation to reject bid for enclosed trailers.

The board approved MOU between Troy Resilience Project/Charles Henderson Child HealthCare and Pike County Schools for the Mental Health Service Coordinator.

In other business, the board approved the request to enter into

a partnership with Lockheed Martin Cooperation for a Manufacturing

Technologies Program (Mechatronics).

In other business, the board:’

•Approve request for Pike County Schools to participate in the SREB – Aerospace Engineering pilot program to begin in the 2022-23 school year. •Approve request for CNP to provide breakfast and lunch as part of the seamless summer feeding programs at GES, GHS, PCES and PCHS.

•Approve East Central Mental Health’s request to have summer camp at PCES. Camp Bulldog would provide more intensive mental health services to identified students. This will be conducted concurrently with other PCES Summer Camps.

•Approve recommendation of textbook committee in the area of English Language Arts for Kindergarten through 12th grade. Elementary level – SRA Open Court Secondary level – MyPerspectives by Savvas.

•Approve request for staff to travel to and attend professional learning opportunities per the attached spreadsheet.

ªApprove request for the GHS track team to travel to and participate in the Track Sectional meet in Opelika, AL. April 29-30, 2022. Funding – Goshen Athletics.

•Approve request for 10 PCHS JROTC cadets and instructors to travel to and attend the JCLC Summer Camp in Columbiana, AL June 17-20, 2022. Funding – JROTC

•Approve request for JROTC Cadets and instructors to travel to and attend the Wiregrass JROTC STEM Leadership in Mobile, AL July 10-15, 2022. Funding – Wiregrass STEM Grant

•Approve request for The Goshen FFA members and Agirscience teachers to travel to and attend the 96th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, IN October 26-29, 2022. Funding – Goshen FFA.

•Approve or deny student transfer request per the attached spreadsheet.

In Personnel action, the board:

*Accepted the retirement resignation of Johnny Jones, bus driver. Effective May 27, 2022.

*Accepted the retirement resignation of Bruce Golden, bus driver. Effective May 27, 2022.

•Accepted the retirement resignation of Dr. Mark Head, Administrative Assistant. Effective July 1, 2022.

•Accepted the retirement resignation of Karen Langston, CNP Worker. Effective May 27, 2022.

•Accepted the retirement resignation of Shondra Whitaker, Middle School Instructional Specialist. Effective July 1, 2022.

•Accept the resignation of Ronna Buckley, Social Studies, PCHS. Effective May 27, 2022.

•Accepted the resignation of Karine Dickens, kindergarten, PCES. Effective May 27, 2022.

•Accepted the resignation of Daija Deuparo, math teacher, GHS. Effective May 27, 2022.

•Accepted the resignation of Jasmine Reynolds, counselor, PCES. Effective March 4, 2022. RETROACTIVE

•Accepted the resignation of Sara Coursey, fifth grade teacher, GES. Effective May 27, 2022.

•Approved Catastrophic Leave and FMLA for Whitney Geohagan.

•Approved the request to employ Chypel Davis, bus driver. RETROACTIVE to March 23, 2022.

•Approved the request to employ Erica Mancil, SPED teacher, GES. 2022-2023 School Year.

•Approved the request to employ Alyssa Floyd, Elementary Teacher, PCES, 2022-2023 School Year.

•Approved the request to reassign Heath Swanzy from Maintenance Team Leader to CNP Maintenance. Effective April 12, 2022.

Approved the request for Marla Johnson, Science Teacher GHS, to deliver the SREB Aerospace Engineering content starting in the 2022-23 school year. This would also include professional development in Dallas, Texas, July 20-22, 2022. ALSDE and SREB will cover the cost of professional development. Requesting PCBOE cover other expenses. Request that PCBOE pay daily travel from GHS to TPCT.

•Approved the request for Jodie Jefcoat and Lydia Ellis, to work up to 20 additional days in the summer to prepare for the 2022-23 dual enrollment school year.

All new hires are contingent on certification or a verified pathway to certification and background checks.