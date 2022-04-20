Gilbreath guides Lady Trojans to doubleheader win

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans (22-13, 4-0) earned a sweep over both Pike County and Class 5A, Area 4 rival Greenville on Tuesday at home.

The win over Greenville earned the Lady Trojans the Area 4 Regular Season Championship and means CHHS will host the Area Tournament on May 3. Charles Henderson has won six of their last seven games, as well.

Charles Henderson started the afternoon with a dominating 11-0 win over Greenville in just five innings. The Lady Trojans have outscored the Lady Tigers 31-5 in their last two matchups. The Lady Trojans scored eight runs in the second inning and never looked back.

Stella Gilbreath spent the entire five innings in the circle and gave up just one hit, while pitching a shutout and mowing down nine Greenville batters. She also went 2-for-2 at the plate with three RBIs, a double, a triple and two runs. Dakota Berry went 2-for-3 with two runs, while Heather Maxwell went 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run.

As a team, CHHS earned five doubles and three triples, while going 12-of-25 at the plate.

Charles Henderson wasn’t done for the day, though, as they bested county rival Pike County by a score of 9-4 in a hard-fought matchup. Pike County took a 4-0 lead in the third inning after Auriel Moultry drove Jada Duncan home, followed by Moultry scoring on an error and Kylan Wilkerson hitting a two-run home run.

Pike County held on to the 4-0 lead until the Lady Trojans came roaring back in the bottom of the sixth inning with a barrage of home runs. McKenzie Cain led off the inning with a solo home run followed by a solo home run from Stella Gilbreath and a two-run homer from Madison Allen that tied the score 4-4.

Charles Henderson took its first lead of the game when Maxwell hit a ground ball single to drive both Molly Garrett and Hannah Sparrow home and put the Lady Trojans up 6-4. Cain then hit an RBI single driving Maxwell home. Finally, Gilbreath hit a fly ball that drove both Cain and Stewart home to put Charles Henderson up 9-4. Pike County had one final chance to tie the score up in the seventh inning but the Lady Trojans needed just four batters to earn the three outs to secure the win.

Jada Duncan, Urriya Berry, Kylan Wilkerson, Amber Kidd, Auriel Moultry and Amity White each had one hit for Pike County. Wilkerson’s lone hit was a home run. Wilkerson also pitched six innings and fanned seven batters, while giving up six hits and seven earned runs. Kidd also had eight putouts on defense.

Cain had a big night, going 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs, while Gilbreath went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double, three RBIs and one run. Allen went 1-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and a run. Sparrow pitched three innings and struck out three batters, while giving up four hits and one earned run. Gilbreath spent another four innings in the circle and struck out five more batters, while giving up just one hit.

In two games on Wednesday, Gilbreath went 5-for-6 at the plate with a home run, two doubles, one triple, six RBIs and three runs. She also pitched a total of nine innings with 14 strikeouts, while giving up just two total hits and no runs.