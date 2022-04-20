CHHS baseball wraps up regular season at home

Published 11:28 am Wednesday, April 20, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

Cobie Cantlow pitched three innings against Providence. (Photo by Josh Boutwell)

The Charles Henderson Trojans (8-21) baseball team closed out the regular season with a home loss to Providence Christian by a score of 8-3 on Tuesday.

For Charles Henderson, Brady Huner, Noah Prestwood, Cobie Cantlow, Brody Wilks and Jywon Boyd each earned a hit, while Prestwood scored two runs and Cantlow scored one.

Cantlow pitched three innings and struck out a batter, while giving up four hits and one earned run. Wilks struck out a pair of batters and gave up one hit and one earned run in two innings on the mound. Huner and Prestwood each pitched an inning, as well. Huner struck out a pair of batters and gave up two hits and one earned run, while Prestwood gave up a hit and fanned two batters.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Matt Snell went 2-for-4 at the plate for Providence with two runs, while Harrison Mims went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Providence featured six different pitchers on the mound against the Trojans with the six giving up just five hits, one earned run and retiring four CHHS batters.

Charles Henderson will look to rebound this weekend as the Class 5A State Playoffs get underway. The Trojans – as the Area 4 runner-up – will travel to Pike Road for a best-of-three series with the Patriots. The two sides will play at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday and if a third game is needed, the two will meet on Saturday at 2 p.m.

More Sports

Pike County’s Melissa White named head coach for all-star game

Gilbreath guides Lady Trojans to doubleheader win

Troy football gears up for T-Day

Lady Trojans win another area showdown

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you wear a mask when you are out in public or around people not in your household?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events