14 artists to exhibit at Sienna Cloud Studios

TroyFest, the premiere fine art and craft festival for the central Alabama region, will bring an estimated10,000 or more to Troy over the weekend. The festival will get off to a highly-anticipated start on Saturday around the square in downtown Troy. Hours are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.

TroyFest will feature 80 artists at the juried art festival. Food and community booths will bring the total number of vendors to around 100.

And there will be other arts opportunities around the square throughout TroyFest, Saturday and Sunday.

The Pike County Art Guild will showcase its Spring Art Exhibit Saturday and Sunday during festival hours at Sienna Cloud Studio on 113 North Three Notch Street just off the square. The exhibit will continue through July.

“The Pike County Art Guild’s Spring Art Exhibit offers visitors a taste of Pike County,” said Kitty Amanda Smothers, guild president. “The exhibit will feature 14 Pike County artists whose work will be for display and/or for sale. The proceeds from the sale will go toward the art guild as it seeks nonprofit status.”

Smothers said the art guild members look forward to participating in TroyFest and being a part of the excitement that the arts create in Troy.”

Pike County Art Guild members, whose work will be exhibited throughout the TroyFest weekend, are Pam Allen, Mike Benton Kelly Berwager, Sara Dismukes, Sylvia Helms, Antonio Jamall Holmes, Jerry Johnson, Jennifer Lindsey, Greg Skaggs, Kitty Smothers, Frank Thompson, Trina Thompson and Amanda Trawick.

“We invite everyone to visit Sienna Cloud Studios as an event of their TroyFest experience,” Trawick said. “Troy has much to offer and there is no better time to experience downtown Troy than TroyFest.”