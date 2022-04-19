Troy football gears up for T-Day

The Troy Trojans football team is heading down the home stretch of spring practices before this Saturday’s T-Day game.

The Troy football team will split up into two teams – cardinal and white – with the first team offense playing the first team defense and the second team offense playing the second team defense. The quarterbacks and offensive linemen will play for both teams and the game will feature 15-minute quarters and a running clock. The score will also be kept in the game.

The defense will also have chances to score points at T-Day. The offense can score in its traditional ways with a touchdown being worth six points, a field goal worth three points and extra points worth one point. The defense can also score six points with its own touchdown, three points for a turnover, three points for a three-and-out and one point for forcing a punt.

T-Day will headline a day of events on Troy’s campus with the game kicking off at 4 p.m. with free admission. Troy will also be holding a “yard sale” with discounted prices on team jerseys, helmet decals, shirts, shorts, shoes and other Trojan gear. There will also be a special “Lunch with Legends” event featuring Troy legends like Larry Blakeney, Jerrel Jernigan and Chan Gailey eating lunch and signing autographs with fans at Trojan Arena. The Troy softball team will also be hosting UT-Arlington at 1 p.m.