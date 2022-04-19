Pike County falls to Opp at home

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs dropped a Class 3A, Area 4 matchup with the Opp Lady Bobcats by a score of 4-3 on April 14.

Pike County took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and led 2-0 going into the sixth inning. Opp cut the lead to 2-1 in the top of the sixth, but the Lady Dawgs extended the lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth when Amity White stole home. Opp then exploded with in the top of the seventh inning with three runs to take a 4-3 lead. Pike County was unable to get into scoring position in the bottom of the seventh.

Kylan Wilkerson went 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run, an RBI and a run. Wilkerson also pitched all seven innings and struck out seven batters, while giving up seven hits and three earned runs. Mikalah Griffin also went 2-for-3 at the plate, while Amity White scored two runs. Amber Kidd had seven putouts and Auriel Moultry had five.

The Lady Dawgs followed that up with a 5-3 home loss to Highland Home on Monday. After getting down 3-0, the Lady Dawgs rallied to score a run in the fourth inning and one in the fifth to cut the lead to 3-2. Highland Home answered with another pair of runs in the sixth inning to go up 5-2. Pike County managed to score another run in the bottom of the sixth but that was as close as the Lady Bulldogs would get.

Griffin went 3-for-4 at the plate, while Moultry went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Amber Kidd also went 2-for-4 hitting on the day, while Urriya Berry went 2-for-4. Jada Duncan scored two runs and Ae’vionne Burney scored one.

Wilkerson pitched four innings against Highland Home with two strikeouts, while giving up four hits and no earned runs. Tera Walker pitched three innings and fanned four batters along with giving up three hits and no earned runs. Pike County had five errors as a team. Kidd had eight putouts and no errors defensively.