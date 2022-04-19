Obituaries: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

H. Lamar Drake

passed away Sunday, April 10. He was born March 6, 1930 in Albertville, AL, the son of Blanche and George Drake. He grew up in Jacksonville and graduated from Lee High School.

He studied Architecture at the University of Florida, but his studies were interrupted after three years when he was drafted into the Korean Conflict. On his way to Korea, his orders were changed by a General in Iwakuni Japan who needed an architect to help adapt an Australian base to an American Air Force Base. During that time, he designed and built forty-seven projects. He returned to the University of Florida to complete his degree, graduated on a Saturday, and went to work for Kemp, Bunch and Jackson Architects on Monday. He left KBJ after several years to begin private practice. He and his partner, C. E. (Pat) Pattillo, formed Drake/Pattillo Architects, and he continued that practice until 2002 when he retired. During that time, Lamar had many interesting and satisfying projects. He did a lot of work for the Navy, including design of the prototype for the Navy Lodges and the prototype for the Underwater Survival Training Facility which taught pilots to survive a water crash. He also designed a number of schools including the original layout and buildings for The Episcopal High School. His most satisfying projects were the design of many churches, his proudest being the design of the Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, for which Drake/Pattillo received the AIA State Award of Merit for two years in a row.

When he wasn’t working, Lamar was the ultimate Florida Gator. He was also an avid golfer at San Jose Country Club, where he served on the Board of Governors. He was also a very committed Christian and active in the Episcopal Church, not only in his Parish but also in the Diocese. He was active in Cursillo, and was responsible for strengthening many men’s faith through that work.

He is survived by his wife, Judy, daughters Julie Sherwood (Jeff) and Alison Copeland (Peter), step-son David Coarsey (Caroline), grandchildren Seth and Shealy Copeland and James and Emma Coarsey, and a great-grandchild, Ali Kyle Copeland, as well as his best friend, Fred Kaiser. Memorial services will be held Wednesday, April 20, at 11:00 am at the Episcopal Church of Our Saviour at 12236 Mandarin Road. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Episcopal Church of Our Saviour.

Jesse Lane Peacock

Mr. Jesse Lane Peacock of Troy, AL. passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL. He was 71. Skeen Funeral Home of Troy is assisting the Peacock family with cremation. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Antioch Baptist Church on Connell Road Mr. Peacock was born May 23, 1950 in Pike County AL. to the late William “Bill” Peacock and Catherine Lungsford Peacock. He was a Reverend and ministered at the Cathedral of Praise Church in Troy, AL. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by sister, Janice Peacock and a granddaughter, Reina Hope Wambles. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Peacock, Troy; sons, Jason Peacock and Joshua Peacock (Merissa); daughter, Kari Wambles (Josh); grandchildren, Brittany, Esther, Kobe, Josh, Jesse, Daniel, Alex, Aaron, and Micah; great granddaughter, Lily Belle; brothers, Bill Peacock, Rufus Peacock, Joe MacArdle and Donald MacArdle; sister, Barbara Grainger’ Memorials may be made to his granddaughters missionary fund, To Every Tribe, P.O. Box 1383, Wheaton, IL. 60187, For: Joel and Esther Faulkner in Memory of Jesse Peacock.

The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com.

Linda Downing Ellis

Linda Downing Ellis, age 75, a longtime resident of the Mt. Olive community, died Monday, April 18, 2022, at her home. Visitation for Mrs. Ellis will be held Wednesday, April 20, 2022, from 5-7pm at Mt. Olive Assembly of God. Funeral services for Mrs. Ellis will be held Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 2pm at Mt. Olive Assembly of God with Rev. Shirlie Ellis and Rev. Malcolm Parker officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing. Mrs. Ellis will Lie-in-state one hour prior to the service from 1-2pm at the church. Burial will follow the services in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Ellis was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. One of her greatest loves in life was spending time with her family. Known as Nana to her family her love for them was evident to all who knew her. With humble beginnings in the new hope community Linda attended New Hope School growing up. As a young woman she decided to attend Wallace Community College to get her cosmetology license before working at Linda’s Beauty Shack for many years. Mrs. Linda’s loved for the Lord was evident. As a longtime member of Mt. Olive Assembly of God two of her biggest passions was the women’s ministry and her Sunday school class. She made a profound impact on everyone who was blessed enough to know her. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Mrs. Ellis is survived by her husband of 56 years, Marvin Ellis; daughters: Cindy Boykin (William) of Ozark, Shannon Ellis (Anthony) of Ozark; son, Jonathan Ellis (Jenny) of Dothan; grandchildren: Kenadie Ellis, Brooke Dunlap, Faith Boykin, Grace McDaniel, Morgan Ellis, Hailee Ellis, Kylie Ellis; great-grandchildren: Layken Dunlap, Elijah Whorton, Jud Dunlap, Grayson Whorton; sisters: Martha Hobby of Blakely, GA, Sandra Smith of Bainbridge, GA, Diane Dean (Stan) of Brundidge, Donna Jackson of Blakely, GA; brothers: Randy Downing (Rhonda) of Bainbridge, GA, Andy Downing (Ashley) of Chancellor, AL, Daniel Downing of Blakely, GA; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Palmer and Mildred Downing; sister, Sheila Jenkins, and brother, Danny Downing.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Ben Hobby, Tad Dunlap, Phillip Ellis, Jim Bray, Henry Wentlend, Josh Wentland. Honorary pallbearers will be the Mt. Olive Women’s Ministry.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Bass and the staff of Kindred Hospice for their loving care during Mrs. Ellis’ final days.