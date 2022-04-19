Mayor Charles Henderson; success in business

In honor of Charles Henderson’s birthday on April 26, this story shares some insight about his life. This was originally printed on August 4, 1887.

Hon. Chas. Henderson is the youngest mayor that Troy has ever elected, and the youngest in the state, with the exception perhaps, of Mayor Skaggs, of Talladega. He is also the only member of this family that has ever aspired to an office at the hands of the people, although they are all, both old and young, men of great influence, and most of them men of wealth, and could get any office in the county, perhaps, by making the race for it.

Chas. Henderson was born April 26, 1860, and was therefore twenty-six years, seven months and eleven days old on Dec. 7th, last, the day on which the progressive element of Troy elected him mayor of our enterprising city. He was educated from boyhood in Troy under the various distinguished pedagogues, who have been instrumental in making our town famous as the educational center of Southeast Alabama. He entered Howard College at Marion, in 1875, and 1876, when nearing the completion of his literary training, was obliged to abandon his studies, being called home by the death of his father, to enter vigorously upon the business pursuits of life. At the age of seventeen years he was relieved of the disabilities of non-age by the legislature of the state, and has since been conducting a large and successful business upon his own responsibilities, being the junior member of the large wholesale and retail establishment of Henderson Bros. & Co. His kind and generous nature has won for him many friends, especially among his associates, the young men, and to the efforts may be accredited his victory in the formidable race for mayor of this city.

As a member of the Troy Fire Department, his magnanimous nature has very strongly predominated, and his many generous acts in aiding the department out of financial straights will never be forgotten. In April, 1886, the company made him their president, which position he still holds and his honor changed their name to the Chas. Henderson Fire Co. No. 1.

Among all of Troy’s young men of wealth, wisdom and influence, Chas. Henderson is certainly the most fitting one to fill with honor and credit to himself, and lasting benefit to the city, in the responsible position he now holds. Since he entered the office of mayor, he has been constantly on the alert, ever watchful of the city’s interests and has already done much for Troy. The phrase “success in business” is almost inseparably linked with the name of Henderson, one of the principal characteristics of the whole family being industry and energy.

All of these articles can be found in previous editions of The Troy Messenger. Stay tuned for more. Dianne Smith is the President of the Pike County Historical, Genealogical and Preservation Society.