TroyFest 2022 to feature more than 80 artists

TROYFEST 2022 TO FEATURE 80-PLUS ARTISTS

The 2022 TroyFest Art & Craft Festival has accepted more than 80 artists for this year’s festival on April 23 and 24 in downtown Troy.

Morgan Drinkard, TroyFest co-chair, said including food vendors and farmer’s market participants there will be more than 100 vendors at the festival.

“More than 15 new artists are confirmed in categories ranging from folk art and painting to traditional craft,” Drinkard said.

“In the pottery category, we have Tony Mitchell with Mudd Pottery, Dawn Prietz with Old River Run Pottery, and Richard Beach with Nature’s Gift confirmed for the festival.

“For the folk art category, we have RikLongsArt, Scott McQueen Folk Art and Katherine Michael, just to name a few. We have several artists in the graphics and drawing category including Shalie Whittington with silhouettes & Such, Arthur Smith, Daniel Fager-George and Phyllis Parks.”

The jewelry category for TroyFest 2022 is full with a wide array of talent in working with metals, leather, stones and clay.

Each artist will be featured on the TroyFest Art and Craft Festival Facebook page along with updated entertainment schedules and the master festival schedule.