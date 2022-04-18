Troy University’s Annual Health and Wellness Fair coming up

Published 6:20 pm Monday, April 18, 2022

By Staff Reports

Troy University will holds its annual Troy University Health and Wellness Fair on Tuesday, April 19, on the school’s Dothan campus.

Vendors for the medical community will be in attendance at the fair to answer questions, give advice and administer health screenings. The types of health screenings that will be available at the fair will include vision assessments, blood pressure checks, glucose testing, oximetry levels, hearing screenings and more.

The event will be open to all Troy University students, as well as the general public. The fair will be held from 9 a.m. until noon at Malone Hall on the campus of Troy University-Dothan.

