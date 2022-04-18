Kickball tourney raises awareness about child abuse

The Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center partnered with the Troy Resilience Project to host the Pike Regional CAC Kickball Tournament at the Troy Recreation Center on April 8 as an event of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Kaley Green, Pike Regional CAC director, said the Kickball Tournament was played as a way of bringing greater awareness to child abuse and also as a community “fun’ raiser.

“The Kickball Tournament was a great event,” Green said. “Troy Regional Medical Center was the big winner. We had five teams to participate. Jumps of Joy bounce house, 2 Brothers Frozen Treats and Say It Hot Dogs provided food for the tournament. Troy Parks and Recreation provided the soccer fields for the day. The weather was beautiful and we had a successful day.”

Green said the Kickball Tournament proved to a great fun-raiser, brought greater awareness to child abuse and also to the services the Pike Regional CAC provides for abused children and their families.

“We cannot wait to host this event again next year,” Green said.

The Pike Regional CAC still has Child Abuse Awareness T-shirts, pinwheels and blue ribbons for sale.

“We invite businesses, churches, clubs, organizations and homeowners to join us by showing their support as we continue to bring greater awareness to child abuse throughout the last two weeks of April, Green said.

T-shirts, pinwheels and ribbons are available at the Pike Regional CAC, 118 West Orange Street, in Troy or by calling, 334-670-0487.