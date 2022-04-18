Gov. Ivey awards $2.9 million to help weatherize homes

Staff Reports

On March 25, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey awarded grants totaling $2.9 million to help with weatherizing homes of elderly and low-income residents across the state.

The grants go to support Alabama’s Weatherization Assistance Program, which aims to provide funds to improve the energy efficiency and safety of qualifying homes throughout the state. Priority is given to people with disabilities, the elderly and low-income households with children.

An energy audit is conducted of each home that qualifies for weatherization assistance to determine the most cost-efficient measures. Common improvements include installing extra insulation, sealing leaks around doors and windows, repairs for air conditioning and heating units, replacing incandescent bulbs with more high-efficiency bulbs and more. In addition to lowering energy bills, the improvements can also reduce the risk of fires and other hazards.

A number of counties and agencies across the state received grants, including the Organized Community Action Program, which serves the counties of Pike, Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Lowndes Counties. Organized Community Action Program received $272,850 for their program. Those that have questions about the program or believe they may qualify for assistance can call (334) 566-1712.

Other agencies that received grants include Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission, Community Action Committee of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa, Alabama Council of Human Relations, Community Action Partnership of Huntsville-Madison and Limestone Counties, Mobile County Action, Montgomery County Commission, Community Action Partnership of North Alabama, Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama, Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama, Community Action Agency of South Alabama, Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne Counties and Community Service Programs of West Alabama.