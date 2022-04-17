Troy softball, baseball hosts conference doubleheaders

Both the Troy Trojans baseball and softball teams hosted Sun Belt Conference doubleheaders on campus on Friday.

The games were a part of a three-game conference series that was originally scheduled to take part Thursday through Saturday but the threat of inclement weather on Saturday led to the games changing to playing the games scheduled for Saturday on Friday, as well.

The softball team (25-13, 11-7) finished up their clean sweep of Appalachian State with a pair of Friday wins. Troy bested Appalachian State 6-2 in game one of the doubleheader as the Trojans bats were on fire all game. Kelly Horne led the Troy batters, going 4-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs, while Anslee Finch went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run. Brantley’s Leanna Johnson continued her dominant performance with seven strikeouts in seven innings in the circle, while giving up nine hits and no earned runs. Candela Figueroa had eight putouts from her catcher position.

Troy followed up with a 7-3 win in the second game of the doubleheader giving Troy its sweep of the series. Horne had another big day at the plate as she went 3-for-4 with a home run, an RBI and a run, while Jade Sinness also went 3-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs. Skipperville’s Libby Baker pitched all seven innings, mowing down 11 batters, while giving up six hits and three earned runs.

The softball team will hit the road to face the ACC’s Georgia Tech on April 19 at 5 p.m.

The baseball team (23-12, 9-6) split its doubleheader with rival South Alabama on Friday, meaning South Alabama would take the overall series 2-1. Troy bested South Alabama 10-8 in the first game of the doubleheader, despite South Alabama rallying to score five runs in the ninth inning.

Troy had a big day at the plate with three home runs. William Sullivan went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run, two RBIs and two runs, while both Caleb Bartolero and Trey Leonard also hit homers. Garrett Gainous got the win on the mound, pitching six innings with six strikeouts, while giving up four hits and two earned runs. Catcher Clay Stearns had 11 putouts on defense.

South Alabama bounced back to take the third game – and the series – by a score of 11-6 in the second game of the doubleheader. Donovan Whibbs went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run, while Hall went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run. Kyle Gamble struck out nine batters, while giving up three this and five earned runs in four and 2/3 innings on the mound. Stearns had 14 putouts and an assist.

Troy travels to Arkansas State 22-24 for another conference series.