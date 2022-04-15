POPulus in concert Saturday

POPulus will be in concert at 7: 30 p.m. Saturday at the Janice Hawkins Amphitheater on the campus of Troy University. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held at the Claudia Crosby Theater.

The concert is free and open to the public. –

POPulus recently performed at The Studio in downtown Troy as an event of the Johnson Center for the Arts.

Brenda Campbell, JCA director, said everyone in attendance thoroughly enjoyed having POpulus at The Studio.

“The audience was a great mix of Johnson Center members, Pike County citizens, Troy University students and band members’ parents who drive from as far away as Mobile,” Campbell said. “POPulus members are serious musicians who put on a professional show. I would encourage all those who appreciate great music to take the opportunity of this outdoor musical experience.”

POPulus is Troy University’s popular music ensemble comprised of students in the Music Industry Program. Artists of diverse and eclectic styles blend together with a concert production team in a unique musical environment honoring all genres of American popular music. The term POPulus was created by combining the musical genre “POP” with “ulus,” a Mediterranean languages term for “Nation” or “People.” With their dynamic vibe and distinctive name, their music appeals across genres, generations and geographic borders. POPulus not only plays covers from well-known artists, they also play original songs written by students from Troy University’s Music Industry Program.