Obituaries, Saturday, Aril 16, 2022

John Jefferson “Jake” Little

John Jefferson “Jake” Little, age 85, a resident of Troy, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 1 pm at Harmony Baptist Church with the Rev. Curtis Faulkner and Rev. Travis Meeks officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Interment will follow in Antioch Church of Christ Cemetery in Shellhorn with Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022 from 12 pm until 1 pm at Harmony Baptist Church.

He is survived by his son: Tony Brown (Michelle); grandchildren: Jason Tillery (Brandi), Jonathon Tillery Lacey), Kasey Bowers (Job), Kevin Brown (Hollie), Jada Tillery; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers: Buster Little, Bunky Little (Barbara); caretaker and special niece and nephew: Monica King, Keith Little; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family.

He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He loved his family and enjoyed spending anytime he could with them, especially his grandchildren. Mr. Little loved his God with all his heart and was a proud long time member of Harmony Baptist Church. He enjoyed being outdoors fishing any chance he got. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Tillery, Jonathan Tillery, Kevin Brown, Job Bowers, Travis Meeks, and Buddy Tillery. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Lance Tillery and Tracy Lee.

John Robert (Robby) Childs

Mr. John Robert (Robby) Childs, age 58, of Eufaula, AL, passed away Sunday, April 10th, 2022, at Piedmont Midtown Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, Georgia. Funeral Services for Mr. John Robert Childs were held Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 11:00 am at Skeen Funeral Home Chapel with Preacher Kenneth Oakes officiating. Burial services followed in Williams Memorial Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Skeen Funeral Home directing. Memorials may be made to the Williams Memorial Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund.

Mr. Childs was born Monday, April 29th, 1963, in Troy, Alabama. Mr. Childs was the son of the late Charles W. Childs and Mildred Frances Childs. He was well known as a CB radio operator by the handle of “Girl Chaser” in Orion, AL.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; paternal grandparents; his father, Charles W. Childs; his mother, Mildred Frances Childs; his sister, Charlene Childs; several aunts and uncles: J.W. and Peggy Childs, Lonnie and Margie Valentine, Jack and Voncile Childs, Dorothy and Frank Gorman, Joe and Leoma Gibson, and Ben Griffin.

Survivors include his two brothers, Huey Childs (Sharon) and Thomas Childs; his two sisters, Sherlene Garney and Angela Shivers; his aunt Christine Griffin; nieces and nephews: Amy Childs (Joseph), Alex Childs (Shawnee), Jonathan Garney, Sabrina Stinson (Thomas), Kaitlyn Edwards (Austin), Tiffany Shivers (Chris), and Blade Shivers; great-nieces and great-nephews: Isabell Russell, Kaylee Helms, Chrissie Faye Bullock, Wyatt Garney, Lain Stinson, Leslie Stinson, Charles Garney, Laken Stinson, Cooper Stinson, Charla-Lynnae Edwards, and CaraLynn Edwards; special friends, Angela and Larry Campbell; several other extended family members and friends. Serving as pallbearers will be: Jonathan Garney, Alex Childs, Joseph Russell, Thomas Stinson, Austin Edwards, and Cruz Corley. Honorary pallbearers include: Lain Stinson, Blade Shivers, Charles Garney, Wyatt Garney, and Cooper Stinson.

