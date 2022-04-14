TroyFest on horizon

Published 6:26 pm Thursday, April 14, 2022

By Jaine Treadwell

Jaine Treadwell | The Messenger Sarah Garrett and Emma Carr were busy promoting TroyFest on Thursday afternoon.

On the heels of Easter comes, TroyFest.

And, the downtown Troy was a-buzz Thursday with Pike County Chamber of Commerce Junior Ambassadors who were posting TroyFest 2022 signs around town.

Sarah Garrett and Emma Carr were “excited” to be involved in the promotion of such a popular community event that brings people for all across the are to Troy.

Sarah said she has enjoyed TroyFest as a shopper and also as a participant with SheBANG! Cloggers.

The Junior Ambassadors said TroyFest showcases the artistic talents of local and visiting artists  and there is always something for every.

Sarah and Emma will be doing shopping of their own when the artists’ tents open for business on Saturday and Sunday, April 23 and 24.

Both said they will be looking for colorful, fun things.

“Abstracts,” we like abstracts, most anything with a lot of color,” they said.

Sarah likes white.

“Pale colors, pastels,” I really like those,” she said. “And added with  a smile, “I like paintings of cows, too.

Emma is going off to college in fall, to the University of Alabama but she will not be decorating with  Crimson and White.

“I like yellows, sunny things,” butterflies, happy color,” she said.

So, at TroyFest, the artists and crafters who might have greater appeal to the younger crowd are those with happy, colorful abstracts.

