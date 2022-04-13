Pike County’s generosity fills ‘Empty Bowls’

The Pike County Salvation Army Advisory Board met on Wednesday to look back on the 2022 Empty Bowls Luncheon held on April 8 at the Bush Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

The luncheon is the local Salvation Army’s second largest fundraiser, next to the Red Kettle Campaign at Christmastime.

Donna Kidd, Pike County Salvation Army director, said the total amount raised by the 2022 Empty Bowls Luncheon was $10,000.

“Empty Bowls supports our food pantry, so it is a very important to our fundraising efforts,” Kidd said. “We cannot thank enough those who supported Empty Bowls this year and in so many ways from the sponsors to the soup makers and the servers, from the bowl makers to the lunch bunch to the cleaning crew.”

The board members joined Kidd in their appreciation to all who made Empty Bowls 2022 yet another success story.

Nell Haigh has served nine years on the board and said the success of the fundraiser is the result of energetic and dedicated volunteers.

“I have been serving on the board for 14 years,” Carter Sanders said. “Empty Bowls is an example of great community outreach.”

In the six years that Tamara Stephens has been a member of the Salvation Army advisory board, she has seen the good that is done by helping so many with the basic need of food.

“Empty Bowls is such a beautiful community event for such a beautiful cause,” Kidd said. “It’s like dinner on the grounds at church. The fellowship was wonderful. Thank you again and again, Pike County.”