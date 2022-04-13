May brings Bible reading marathon

For two years, the Pike County Bible Marathon was silenced due to coronavirus concerns. But, thankfully, the Bible will, once again be read on the square in downtown Troy. And, with the assurance that “God’s word will not return to Him void,” said Director of Missions Ken Baggett, Salem Troy Baptist Association, event coordinator.

“We are going forth with the Pike County Bible Reading Marathon feeling that we can do so safely,” Baggett said. “It has been an important event in the lives of many and such a blessing for our community. It is important that we provide a public platform for the reading of God’s Word.”

The Bible Reading Marathon will open at 4 p.m. on May 1 with music on the square in downtown Troy.

“We have several groups that will sing until 5:30 p.m. when we’ll have the Prayer Walk around the square,” Baggett said. “The 2022 Pike County Bible Reading Marathon will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 10 p.m.”

In prior years, the Bible has been read continuously until the noon on the National Day of Prayer and from Genesis 1:1 to Revelation 22:21.

“This year, the Bible will be read each day from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. and will conclude, as it has been, at noon on the National Day of Prayer, May 5,” Baggett said. “At that time, hopefully, we will have read the Bible in its entirety.”

All believers are invited to participate in the 2022 Pike County Bible Reading Marathon.

The blocks of time are set at 15 minutes and readers may choose the day(s) and times to read.

“We have individuals who read 15 minutes upward,” Baggett said. “We often have church groups, clubs, organizations, schools, neighborhoods and families that will read for large blocks of time and that is very helpful. Each person who reads, will be blessed for having been a part of openly sharing God’s word in our community.”

To participate in the 2022 Bible Reading Marathon call the Salem Troy Baptist Association at 334-566-1538.