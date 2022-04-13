Goshen softball survives close game with Highland Home

The Goshen Lady Eagles softball team picked up a narrow 6-5 win over the Highland Home Flying Squadron at home on Tuesday.

After getting down 2-0 in the first inning, Goshen responded with three runs in the second inning and two in the third to take a 5-2 lead. Highland Home cut the lead to 5-3 in the fifth inning only for Goshen to extend the lead back out to 6-3 in the bottom of the fifth. Highland Home scored two runs in the sixth inning but couldn’t manage to cut the lead any further.

Kaci Wilkes led Goshen both at the plate and in the circle as she went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run, an RBI and a run. She also pitched all seven innings and fanned three batters, while giving up five hits and two earned runs. Haley Sneed also went 2-for-2 at the plate with two RBIs and one run.

The Goshen baseball team also traveled to Elba on April 12 but were shutout 9-0 on the road. Goshen managed just four hits as a team with Danny Cooper, Tyler McLendon, Peyton Stamey and Hunter Nobles all earning a single hit.

Against Elba, six different Eagle pitchers hit the mound. Cooper allowed three hits and three earned runs in one inning pitched, while Stamey struck out a pair of batters and didn’t give up a hit or run in his inning. Andrew Galloway and Nick Walters each struck out two batters, as well. Defensively, Goshen had six errors.

For Elba, Brady Johnson, Ty Sieving and Collin Sauls each scored two runs. Colin Arnold pitched six innings and struck out five Eagle batters, while giving up four hits and no runs.