Obituaries, Wednesday, April 13, 2022

George Wade Hinton

George Wade Hinton, age 75, a resident of Glenwood, died Friday, April 8, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 11 am from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Troy with the Rev. Brian McLendon officiating. Interment will follow in Little Oak Cemetery in Goshen with Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 10 am until 11 am at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy.

He is survived by his wife: Linda Hinton of Goshen; children: Marcus Hinton (Traci) of LaGrange, GA, Neal Hinton (Amanda) of Troy, Tracy Hinton (Christie), Shae Bozeman (Ronnie) of Goshen; grandchildren: Joshua Hinton, Brandon VanDerent (Mary), Kelsey Stephens (Zach), Torrie Free (Chad), Payton Hinton, Taylor Hinton, Timothy Hinton, Jorgianna Cook (Chris), Judd Pearce, Riley Pearce (Anna), Katie Bozeman, Harleigh Bozeman, Colt Taylor, Carter Hinton; great grandchildren: Kennedy Beasley, Braydon VanDerent, Sophia VanDerent, Melrose Cook, Coston Free, Conleigh Free, Addie Norwood; siblings: Earl Childs (Martha), Hilton Hinton (Patricia); and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family.

He is preceded in death by his parents: George and Pauline Hinton; brother: Kris Hinton; and his baby sister.

George loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and driving trucks. When he wasn’t spending his time outdoors, you could find him watching classic westerns – John Wayne was his hero. He loved his grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers will be Joshua Hinton, Brandon VanDerent, Payton Hinton, Chad Free, Jackie Smith, Ricky Free, and Carter Hinton.

Robert Hamilton Jones

Robert Hamilton Jones, age 84 died on April 9, 2022 at Troy Health & Rehab after an extended illness of Dementia. He was born to Joe Max & Marie Knight Jones in Pike County on March 18, 1938.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Ann, son, Alan (Amy) and sister, Betty J. Casey and several nieces, Debra, Cindy, Teresa, Michele, Leigh and cousins.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Max & Marie Knight Jones, brother, Raymond Jones, special grandparents, William Clevie & Mary Newberry Knight and Virdree, Sr. & Eunice McLure Jones.

Robert was a 1956 graduate of Troy High School. He started his career in high school at Thompson Auto Parts where he worked in parts for about 32 years. He then started a new career at the Ansell Plant in Troy where he retired in 2002.

Robert enjoyed hunting in his younger days and sports. He tried to make all the baseball games of his son growing up from t-ball through high school.

He was a good man who made many friends over the years. He will be missed dearly by his family. He was shot accidentally when he was 12 years old by a close friend in his right eye with a bb gun. He went through life with the sight in only one eye and it never slowed him down.

We would like to thank the staff of Troy Health & Rehab for the loving care they all gave to him in his final days. These are special people and we all thank them.

In lieu of flowers or memorials in memory of Robert, please just make to your favorite charity or just do a good deed for someone in need. No funeral service or visitation will be held due to the ongoing threat of Covid.

