Lady Bulldogs shutout Greenville

Published 12:45 pm Tuesday, April 12, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

Amity White (7) earned a home run against Greenville. (Photo by Josh Boutwell)

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs softball team dominated Greenville at home, winning by a score of 16-0 on Monday.

Pike County threw a home run party as the Lady Dawgs’ bats were on fire, earning 13 hits in just 24 at bats and scoring 16 runs in three innings. Amity White went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and a run, while Auriel Moultry went 2-for-2 with a homer, one RBI and three runs. Amber Kidd went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI. Mikalah Griffin also earned a home run and scored three runs.

Kylan Wilkerson pitched all three innings and mowed down six batters, while giving up just one hit in the shutout. Kidd also had six putouts on defense.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

 

More Sports

Former Trojans get set for the new USFL to begin play this weekend

Patriots thrash Edgewood on the road

Lady Eagles lose to New Brockton at home

Charles Henderson drops doubleheader to Andalusia

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you wear a mask when you are out in public or around people not in your household?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events