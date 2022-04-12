Empty Bowls: Filling a need

Once the soup pots were emptied at the 13th Annual Empty Bowls Luncheon, Donna Kidd, director of the hosting Pike County Salvation Army, tallied the giving and was, once again. “Oh, so thankful!”

“Pike County people have always been and continue to be so generous in their support of the Empty Bowls fundraiser,” Kidd said. “This year, the Empty Bowls Luncheon raised $10,000 and we are so grateful. The money raised benefits the Pike County Salvation Army Food Bank. As prices continue to rise for the necessities, especially, food to gas, people are having to make tough spending choices, which often include deciding between medicines and food.

“Thankfully, the support of the annual Empty Bowls Luncheon helps to meet the needs of friends and neighbors in Pike County.”

Kidd expressed appreciation to those who donated pots of soup and desserts for the luncheon and to those who created and donated celebrity bowls.

“We were worried that we might not have ‘empty bowls’ for our guests but, thanks to Larry Percy, we have bowls and probably enough for next year,” Kidd said. “When Larry retired from Troy University, he boxed bowls that his students had made and donated them to Empty Bowls. What would Empty Bowls be without empty bowls to take home as reminders that, every night, millions of people around the world go to be with an empty stomach.”

Kidd said special thanks to Ed Whatley and Richard Honel for the outstanding entertainment throughout the luncheon.

“Thanks to all of those who served the soup and help with the kitchen duties,” she said. “And, to our sponsors who were so generous in their support and to Bush Baptist Church as the host site for Empty Bowls each year.”

Kidd said it would be difficult to name each and every person who contributed to the 13th Annual Empty Bowls Luncheon.

“And, that includes the many who came in support of the luncheon and provide the fellowship and the love and caring of others that is the heart of Empty Bowls,” Kidd said. “Thank you all. You are helping make a difference in the lives of those in need in our community.”