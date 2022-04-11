Troy closes spring scrimmages undefeated

The Troy Trojans soccer team closed out its spring scrimmages on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Samford at home, ending the spring undefeated.

Troy started off spring scrimmages with a 1-0 win over Alabama State on the road on March 5 and followed up with a 2-0 win over Auburn-Montgomery on March 26 before besting Samford this weekend.

In a defensive battle, Melissa Kuya-Strobel scored Troy’s lone goal of the game, which was enough for the Trojans to pick up the win. Lindsey Laroche earned four saves at goalkeeper for Troy, while playing the entire game.

The Trojans will return for the 2022 season in August but before that Troy Soccer will host its Spring College Prospect Showcase on April 24. The Trojans will host another prospect showcase on June 4 before hosting a youth camp on June 13.