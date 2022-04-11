TB&T Athlete of the Week (April 1-April 7)

Published 10:31 am Monday, April 11, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

FEMALE

McKenzie Cain, Charles Henderson Lady Trojans

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Cain earned an astonishing .667 batting average during the Pike Road Softball Tournament last weekend, going 8-for-12 at the plate with two home runs, 11 RBIs, two doubles and eight runs scored.

MALE

Drew Nelson, Pike Liberal Arts Patriots

Nelson pitched three innings and struck out nine batters, while pitching a shutout and a no-hitter in his lone appearance on the mound this week. He also went 3-for-6 at the plate in two games, with two home runs, five RBIs and three runs scored.

 

 

More TB&T Athletes of the Week

TB&T Athlete of the Week (March 25-March 31)

Pennington, Wilkes named TB&T Athletes of the Month

Ian Foster, Week 6 TB&T Athlete of the Week

Kaci Wilkes, Week 6 TB&T Player of the Week

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you wear a mask when you are out in public or around people not in your household?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events