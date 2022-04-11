TB&T Athlete of the Week (April 1-April 7)

FEMALE

McKenzie Cain, Charles Henderson Lady Trojans

Cain earned an astonishing .667 batting average during the Pike Road Softball Tournament last weekend, going 8-for-12 at the plate with two home runs, 11 RBIs, two doubles and eight runs scored.

MALE

Drew Nelson, Pike Liberal Arts Patriots

Nelson pitched three innings and struck out nine batters, while pitching a shutout and a no-hitter in his lone appearance on the mound this week. He also went 3-for-6 at the plate in two games, with two home runs, five RBIs and three runs scored.